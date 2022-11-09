MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is no longer a student and banned from the University of Kentucky after a video of her using racial slurs toward a fellow student with Memphis ties goes viral.

The shocking video shows University of Kentucky senior Sophia Rosing repeatedly using racial slurs toward the freshman who was working as a clerk at a dormitory.

The victim reported the attack started after she asked Rosing if she was ok. Rosing looked to be under the influence.

Police eventually showed up and arrested Rosing.

The incident sparked outrage not just at the university but across the country.

Today the President of the University of Kentucky said not only is Rosing no longer a student but she is permanently banned from the campus, calling the behavior “disgusting and devastating.”

Saying in part, “As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions. The processes we have in place are essential.”

Reporting by the Associated Press says some of the charges Rosing is facing include third-degree assault of a police officer. Rosing’s attorney said she is embarrassed and remorseful.

The university says further charges could come as investigations continue.