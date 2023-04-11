MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former police officer was indicted Monday on charges of aggravated statutory rape and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI special agents started investigating allegations involving Sharquawn Henderson on Feb. 23. They developed information that Henderson was working for the Dyersburg Police Department when he engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

Henderson was indicted on charges of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means and aggravated statutory rape. He surrendered to TBI agents Wednesday and was booked in the Dyer County Jail on a $10,000 bond.