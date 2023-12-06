DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A corrections officer was fired and charged after allegedly smuggling contraband into the Dyer County Correctional Complex.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office said Misty Scott, 43, was booked into the Dyer County Jail Monday night on charges of introduction of contraband, a Class C felony.

The sheriff’s office said Scott was relieved of her duties before starting her shift, and her employment was terminated immediately after being interviewed by Dyer County Investigators.

She was then taken into custody.

“We do not condone the actions of Scott and we hold our correction and law enforcement staff to the highest of professional standards. We will not tolerate illegal and/or criminal behavior – even if they wear the uniform,” said Sheriff Jeff Box. “Our Criminal Investigative Division will continue to investigate similar reports of this type of activity and our leadership team will continue to evaluate all safeguards and security measures to eliminate the flow of contraband into the correctional facility.”

Scott’s bond was set at $5,000, but the sheriff’s office said she was able to make bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 11.