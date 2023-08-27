MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist died at Baptist Memorial Hospital in East Memphis at the age of 87, according to the Tennessee Republican Party.

The former 47th Governor of Tennessee passed away peacefully, surrounded by family following a surgery and short illness, said a press release from the governor’s officer.

After years in the printing and advertising industry in Shelbyville and Memphis, Sundquist was elected into congress. He was on the Ways and Means Committee where he earned his reputation as a staunch fiscal conservative.

He was elected Governor of Tennessee in 1994 and reelected to a second term in 1998.

While serving as governor, Tennessee implemented a ground-breaking welfare reform program, comprehensive crime legislation focusing on victims’ rights, and set record levels of economic development.

“We are comforted by our faith and friends, and know he is with our Lord and loved ones in heaven,” said former First Lady Martha Sundquist.

Congressman David Kustoff released a statement on Sunday regarding the passing of Sundquist.

“Over his long and successful career, Don Sundquist has served as a business leader, Member of Congress, and Governor. In public office and out of public office, Don Sundquist cared greatly and profoundly about the people of Tennessee and worked tirelessly for their betterment. He will be deeply missed.”

Details on Funeral arrangements for Don Sunquest are not yet available.