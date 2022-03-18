MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A judge sentenced former Sen. Katrina Robinson to time served with no fine and one year of supervised release Friday evening.

Robinson was convicted last year of wire fraud related to federal money intended for her nursing school that was allegedly used for personal use. Although she was originally indicted on 20 counts involving $600,000, she was only convicted on four of those counts, involving $3,400 in wedding expenses in 2016.

Two of those charges were dismissed by a judge in January 2022.

This sentence comes one month after Robinson was expelled from the Tennessee Senate following her federal convictions.

State Rep. London Lamar was appointed as Interim Senator for District 33 by the Shelby County Commission two weeks ago to complete Robinson’s term.