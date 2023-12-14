MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former principal of Bayou Academy Elementary School in Cleveland, Mississippi has been sentenced to serve 15 years on state charges relating to filming students in the school’s locker room and bathrooms.

Norman Keith Aycock, 56, is charged with four counts of filming another with an expectation of privacy under the age of 16, one count of filming another with an expectation of privacy, and one count of voyeurism.

According to Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Aycock is required to serve his sentence day-for-day without the possibility of parole.

Last week, Aycock was sentenced to 30 years on related federal charges after an investigation by the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department and the Attorney General’s Office. His state and federal charges will run concurrently.

Aycock is also required to register as a sex offender after he is released from jail and ordered to pay restitution to victims.

In January 2022, the investigation began after a student discovered a hidden camera in the bathroom of the girl’s locker room at the school.

Reports state that Aycock was the one responsible for placing cameras throughout the school, including the office where he met with students.

Aycock reportedly filmed in the school with hidden cameras for over six years.