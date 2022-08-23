MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Ohio State Buckeye cornerback is accused of kidnapping and robbing a Memphis woman from the Wolfchase area Friday.

Marcus Kristian Williamson, 23, is facing two charges of aggravated robbery and one charge each of especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Marcus Kristian Williamson

According to a court affidavit, a woman told police, on August 18 she was robbed and kidnapped from the 2700 block of Wolfcreek Parkway by an unknown man who implied he had a gun.

The victim said the suspect, later identified as Williamson, took her wallet and phone, forced her to drive to the nearest ATM, and withdraw $500.

The victim said after Williamson got the cash, he told her to get out of her 2017 Toyota Corolla and drove off in the vehicle.

Police said a day later, members of the Raines Station Task Force spotted the stolen Toyota Corolla at Elvis Presley and Raines.

They said the officers also saw Williamson pull into a car wash and throw several things into a trash can before taking him into custody.

Investigators said they found items belonging to the victim and a key card for a room at the Canopy by Hilton Hotel on Union Avenue.

They said the victim was able to pick Williamson out of a photo lineup.

Williamson played five seasons for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Originally from Westerville, he was part of four Big Ten champion teams and two Ohio State teams that made it to the College Football Playoffs.

Marcus Williamson

He played 47 games, started 14 times, including all eight games of the shortened 2020 season, and in the 2021 season, had 27 tackles and three pass breakups.

On Wednesday, an attorney representing the family of Williamson issued a statement asking for privacy as they focused on Marcus’ mental health and well-being.

The statement reads, in part:

“We ask that the public and media respect the family’s wishes as they deal with this matter. While Marcus played for a well-known college football program, he is still a young man who deserves empathy and due process. Marcus was a three-time OSU Scholar-Athlete, two-time Academic All-Big Ten Conference athlete, and he is an outstanding young man. As we investigate his current circumstances, we ask that the OSU football family and fans support him and his family through this time, rather than rush to judgment.” Sean Walton, Walton + Brown LLP, representing the Williamson family

Williamson is being held on an $8,000 bond. He is scheduled to go before a judge on September 7.