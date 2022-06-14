MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis police officer was indicted on federal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman over 20 years ago while he was on duty.

Bridges Randle, 47, responded to a vandalism call at the victim’s residence in June 2000. Randle sexually assaulted the victim while he was at her home, according to the District Attorney General.

Officers were responding to a disturbance involving the victim and her boyfriend. After officers left the scene, the victim said another man she believed to be a police officer came to her apartment to ask her more questions.

She then said the man pulled a gun, forced her into a bedroom and raped her.

The case sat cold for 14 years until the victim’s rape kit was finally processed, linking Randle to the case. WREG first broke the news that thousands of rape kits were backlogged.

Randle, who has also went under the names Ajamu Abiola Banjoko and Oluwafemi Abiola Banjoko, was a Memphis police officer from 1998 to 2001.

Randle was previously indicted on rape charges in 2014 for the same crime, but the federal District Attorney has indicted him for aggravated sexual abuse.

He is charged with committing civil rights offense including aggravated sexual abuse. Randle is facing a life sentence if he is convicted.