MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police clerk who stands accused of forging a paystub to get a loan also obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan as part of the federal government’s pandemic relief funding.

According to Memphis Police, Amber Colbert worked for the police department as a clerk when she forged a paystub to obtain a different loan in early 2022.

Shelby County records list a home on Keel Avenue as belonging to Colbert. It’s the same home connected to a business in her name that received two PPP loans for $17,429 each. Both have been forgiven.

Small Business Administration records categorized her business as children’s clothing.

No one answered the door at the Uptown home Friday. Instead, we found a sign posted saying the property was vacant.

The DOJ has cracked down on fraudulent PPP loan recipients. This week, an Oklahoma woman pleaded guilty to trying to get more than $40 million in fraudulent loans.

WREG contacted the Small Business Administration as well as the Department of Justice to find out if they’re investigating the PPP loan in light of Colbert’s more recent arrest.