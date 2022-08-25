MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former temporary agency manager is now behind bars for allegedly embezzling more than $266,000 from the business.

Lashawn Green, the former manager of People Ready temporary agency on Covington Pike, is being charged with 36 counts of identity theft.

For nearly four months, police said Green manually put in time for workers who were not employed at the business.

The business’s parent company, True Blue, was notified when former employees got their W2 for 2021 after not working that year.

After the investigation, evidence showed Green had clocked in and out for 36 individuals from October 2021 to February 2022.

The company lost a total of $266,183.