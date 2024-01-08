MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former leasing office employee in Hickory Hill was arrested after police say she scammed a tenant into Cash-apping her and stole her rent money.

Erica Norris is charged with theft of property and computer crime. She is being held on a $2,500 bond.

Erica Norris

On August 7, 2023, Memphis Police say the victim filed a police resport stating that she received a text message from her leasing office at Waterstone Oak Way apartments. She was sent a reminder text to pay her rent or give them a call.

The victim says she continued to text the number and was told she could make a payment to “$Motiontaken” Cashapp account.

After she sent $1,200 for her rent, she found out the leasing office never received the money, police say.

The leasing office employees stated that Erica Norris was the person who was texting the victim after they recognized her phone number.

According to reports, Erica Norris is a former employee and has previously scammed other people out of their rent money.

Investigators say they received multiple reports filed against Norris for scamming people using the same phone number. Cashapp gave investigators information regarding “$Motiontaken” account, which name and address matched Erica Norris.

MPD says that Erica Norris identifed herself to police in previous reports.

Her next court date is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.