MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Kroger employee who was shot during last year’s mass shooting in Collierville has filed a lawsuit against the grocery store chain and a contracted sushi company in the store for $10 million.

Mariko Jenkins is suing for $5 million for punitive damages and $5 million for injuries and compensatory damages.

According to legal documents, Jenkins worked at the Kroger store when Uk Thang, who was the sole operator of the sushi counter and was recently fired from Snowfox, a contracted sushi company, entered the store and began shooting.

Police said Thang was asked to leave the store around 7 a.m. after getting into an argument with another employee. Around 12:30, he returned to the store with three guns and opened fire on customers and employees.

A woman was killed and 15 people were injured before the gunman took his own life.

The lawsuit claims that Kroger allowed Thang to return to the store without an escort, failed to have adequate security measures that would have prevented the mass shooting, and “knew or should have known that Thang posed a specific threat of violence” after he was fired.

It also states that Snowfox failed to screen, investigate, oversee, or evaluate its employees and warn others of potential harm.

Court documents claim that as a result of the shooting Jenkins was not only injured but also suffered great emotional distress, pain and suffering, mental anguish, loss of income, and loss of enjoyment of life.