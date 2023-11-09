MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former deputy jailer was sentenced to a little over a year in federal prison Wednesday for her role in a plan to deliver drugs to inmates at the Shelby County jail.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kimberly Price, 31, of Memphis, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and ordered to serve two years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The FBI Tarnished Badge Task Force started investigating allegations in Sept. 2020 that Price was smuggling cocaine and fentanyl into the jail to be given to inmates, according to information presented in court.

An inmate cooperating with investigators asked Price to buy narcotics that would be brought into the jail by a third party and delivered to the inmate.

On Oct. 16, 2020, Price delivered a bag of cocaine to a cooperating source for $1,000. Less than a month later, Price met with the person again and provided fentanyl pills for $1,300.

She pled guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in May 2023.