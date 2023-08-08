MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Grizzlies player Tony Allen is scheduled to be sentenced in New York City on fraud charges.

Allen pled guilty in April to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud. He’s one of 18 former NBA players who were charged in a conspiracy to scam the NBA’s health care plan out of millions of dollars.

Prosecutors say the players submitted fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental procedures that never happened.

Allen received $265,000 for chiropractic services and $155,000 for dental services he never received.

He’s already paid back the money, and while the charges carry a prison sentence of up to two years, he may not serve any time.

Other players, including former Grizzlies player, Tony Wroten, pleaded guilty and were not sentenced to prison.

Allen played for the Grizzlies for seven seasons ending in 2017. He was considered one of the NBA’s best defenders.