MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former employee at Workplace Furniture is accused of stealing more than $40,000 from the company.
On September 19, the human resources manager notified Memphis Police of a theft. She claimed that Molly McHughes was responsible.
According to reports, the manager did an audit. She noticed that McHughes made several unauthorized charges on her American Express card.
During the audit, McHughes did not complete expense reports.
The audit allegedly determined that McHughes made $36,036.80 of unauthorized charges. She was fired.
Additionally, McHughes did not return the furniture and computer given to her to work from home. It was valued at $4,818.06.
The total value of theft is $40,854.86.
Molly McHughes is charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000. She is set to appear in court on Wednesday.