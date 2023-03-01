MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days after closing its doors to the public and laying off hundreds of workers, American Car Center is now being sued by its former employees.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Memphis auto dealer and its owners. On Friday, the company announced a permanent closure, telling nearly 300 workers they no longer had jobs.

Some of the employees filed suit, saying the auto dealer did not provide enough notice before the layoffs. They’re demanding unpaid wages and benefits.