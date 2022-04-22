MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Dollar General employee was charged Friday after police say she stole thousands of dollars from the store’s register.

Police say on April 14, the manager at the Dollar General on Hwy 51 N in Covington reported a theft surrounding a former employee.

The investigation revealed that 25-year-old Andrea Thompson loaded a personal debit card with money totaling $2,400 on the cash register on multiple occasions in April.

Surveillance cameras in the store confirmed Thompson was working alone during the theft.

Thompson was arrested and charged with theft of property over $1,000.



Photos provided by the Covington Police Department

She is free on a $5,000 bond. She is expected to appear in court on May 13.