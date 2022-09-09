MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk has been indicted after he admitted to stealing over $60,000 from the office’s evidence rooms.

Last month, a grand jury indicted former Principal Court Clerk Steven Sharp for one count of theft of property over $2,500 and one count of official misconduct.

An audit completed in June of 2021 showed that Sharp misappropriated at least $61,890 from over 270 of the 2,045 cases reviewed.

Sharp admitted to investigators that he took money from the evidence boxes in both evidence room locations on Poplar and Bellevue starting in 2018.

The investigation began when two staff members noticed evidence money was missing in 2020 which led to a scheduled audit to be performed throughout the property and evidence rooms.

On the day of the audit, the release says that Sharp did not return to work and didn’t answer calls from his workplace.

Sharp’s employment was terminated in October 2020 for job abandonment.