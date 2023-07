MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former clerk for the Marion District Court was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in court fines.

Arkansas State Police said Megan Goudy, 32, of West Memphis was arrested Monday and charged with theft of property and eight counts of forgery.

Goudy allegedly misappropriated over $320,000 in court fines between 2019 and 2022.

No further information about the incident has been released.