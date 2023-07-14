MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former lead cashier for Clarksdale Public Utilities in Mississippi pleaded guilty to embezzlement Friday morning.

Shoral Bounds was indicted and arrested for embezzlement in June of 2022. According to a press release from state auditor, Shad White, Bounds embezzled customer utility payments and manipulated the computer system to show that her daily collections were less than what was recorded.

Bounds appeared in court Friday morning and was ordered to pay nearly $116,000 in restitution and other court fees.

White thanked the dedicated investigators who worked the case, which ultimately convicted Bounds. He also hopes that this will continue to set set an example for the public.

“We will continue to send the message that there will be zero tolerance for theft of public funds in Mississippi,” said Auditor White.

Bounds will no longer be permitted to handle public money and is now convicted of a felony offense. The Coahoma Circuit Clerk’s Office for public inspection will file Judge Hunter Nowell’s sentencing order.

A $50,000 surety bond, similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption, covers Bond’s employment at the Clarkdale Public Utilities. According to the press release, she will remain liable for the total amount of the demand as well as the costs of criminal proceedings.