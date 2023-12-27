MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ex-City Gear employee has been arrested for allegedly shooting a customer after he threatened him.

According to Memphis Police, on December 16, officers responded to a shooting at the City Gear on Elvis Presley.

Reports state that a customer came to the store demanding a refund for shoes. The manager told him it could not be done, and the customer became angry.

He allegedly threatened the manager, saying he would have her beaten up by someone.

The loss prevention employee, Robert Tucker, got in between the manager and the customer. The customer then threatened Tucker, police say.

Tucker reportedly pulled out a gun and fired shots at the customer, causing him to duck behind the counter for cover.

Robert Tucker

Court records state that another customer dragged the victim out of the store after he had been shot. Tucker left the scene.

The manager, along with another employee, said they didn’t know that Tucker had a gun.

The customer sustained several gunshot wounds and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Robert Tucker is charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Employing a Firearm with the Intention to Commit a Felony, and Tampering With/Fabrication of Evidence.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Hibbett released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We can confirm that Saturday night, at closing time there was a shooting incident involving an employee and another individual at the City Gear, located at 4070 Elvis Presley Blvd. in the Whitehaven Plaza Shopping Center in Memphis. The employee has since been terminated. We are working closely with the Memphis Police Department as they investigate this incident and cannot comment further on any details. Safety is always our top priority and we do not condone violence.”