MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former secretary of the Brighton Blitz Booster Club has been charged with theft over $1000 after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

Amy Spurlin is facing one count of theft after investigators determined she stole at least $1,700 from both the high school and the booster club. Brighton High School is apart of Tipton County Schools.

The investigators said she misappropriated $931 in cash from a fundraiser as well as $788 from unauthorized sale transactions (Amazon and Chick-Fil-A) and cash withdrawals from the booster account.

The Comptroller’s Office said after she was relieved of duty, Spurlin repaid a total of $550, but still had an outstanding balance of $1,169.

In March of 2022, investigators said Spurlin admitted she used booster club funds for personal use due to family hardship. She has agreed to keep paying back the booster club and school.

“Booster club officials are required by state law to safeguard funds and property,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “In this situation, bank statements were not promptly reviewed and reconciled allowing unauthorized purchases to go undetected for several months. Booster club officials must also require and retain invoices or other documentation for all disbursements and cash withdrawals.”