MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Augusta High School Principal and softball coach was arrested on Tuesday in Arkansas.

According to Arkansas State Police, 33-year-old Jacob Shafer of Palestine is charged with second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

Back in July, police say that the investigation was requested by a Woodruff County prosecutor after Shafer was fired by the Augusta School District.

Reports state that Shafer was fired after being accused of inappropriate behavior with female students.

He is now being held in the Woodruff County Jail.