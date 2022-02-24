MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former assistant district attorney in Memphis admitted her role in illegally providing a local attorney with traffic accident reports, United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. announced in a release.

Glenda Adams, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to violate the federal statute known as the Travel Act.

According to information presented in court, between February 2017 and October 2020, Adams was an Assistant District Attorney employed by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office in Memphis.

During that time, a local attorney paid Adams to provide him with law enforcement restricted information contained in traffic accident reports. Those traffic reports are kept in a database and there is a charge to the public for accessing them.

Adams had access to the system and would provide records to the attorney in exchange for cash, prosecutors said. The attorney used the records to solicit accident victims and offer them legal representation.

Adams was fired from the district attorney’s office in 2020. A year-long investigation led to her indictment, along with three former Memphis Police Department employees, a Memphis attorney and four other people.

Adams faces up to five years in federal prison. Her sentencing is set for May 27.