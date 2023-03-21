MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Fayette County Animal Control employee is facing charges after dead animals were found in his backyard.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 11, officers found dozens of animal remains and six live dogs in the backyard of a home on Hall Drive in Somerville.

Investigators later determined the animals died due to severe malnutrition and starvation.

Investigators said Chad Smith was in direct care and control of the animals and depraved them of food and water.

Smith is charged with ten counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Smith worked with Fayette County Animal Control from Feb. 2020 to May 2021 before he resigned.