MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford Motor Company Fund has announced a $1-million capital grants program to support non-profit organizations in West Tennessee.

The money will help improve communities around Blue Oval City.

West Tennessee is home to Ford’s new $5.6 billion dollar electric vehicle and battery plant. This means non-profits in the following counties are eligible.

Shelby

Haywood

Fayette

Tipton

Lauderdale

Madison

The money is intended to be used for physical infrastructures like playgrounds, community centers, and much more.

A spokesman with Blue Oval will be on WREG’s Live at 9 Tuesday morning with more information on how it works and how you can apply.

Learn more here.