FILE – A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City.

The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history.

Governor Bill Lee is calling this move by Ford a historic moment for the state of Tennessee. That’s because this multi-billion dollar investment with Ford will also bring 6,000 new jobs.

This plant will be responsible for the production of Ford’s all-new electric pickup truck and advanced batteries for vehicles.

The size of this facility is also worth noting. Once finished, the campus in Haywood County will be nearly six square miles.

Ford’s construction director says this campus will be the blueprint for Ford’s future as the company shifts to EV’s.

Since the news that ford was coming to west Tennessee, the company has been working to become a good neighbor. They’ve held a number of discussions with surrounding communities and started working with schools across the state to expand STEAM education.

Ford expects to begin production in Haywood county by 2025.