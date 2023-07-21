MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mobile food pantry for Memphis Light Gas & Water customers will be available beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.

MLGW and the Mid-South Food Bank will host the food pantry giveaway at the MLGW training center at 4949 Raleigh-Lagrange Road in Raleigh. Volunteers will distribute food until supplies are exhausted.

Clients of Tennessee’s Department of Human Services may be able to receive replacement benefits for groceries from the DHS.

Storms this week have caused power outages for more than 100,000 MLGW customers.

