MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a food delivery driver was caught on camera stealing a purse and gun from a car outside a fast food restaurant in Southeast Memphis.

It happened Sunday afternoon when the victim went inside a Wendy’s in the 2800 block of Kirby Parkway to place an order.

Police said the suspect was seen leaving the same restaurant, walking to the driver’s side of his car, opening the victim’s passenger side door, and reaching in and taking her belongings.

Investigators said employees inside the Wendy’s recognized the car burglary as a food delivery driver.

Police said the suspect attempted to use the victim’s credit cards.

He was driving a 2015-2018 silver Volkswagon Jetta. If you recognize him call, CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.