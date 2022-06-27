MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families are having to do more with less when it comes to soaring fuel and food cost, but one church left the sanctuary to the streets to help.

Founding pastor of Eternal Life Church, Andre Clay, was joined by nearly two dozen parishioners Monday to serve the community.

“Our mission is to reach one, teach one,” he said. “We have at least 20 volunteers to come out.”

Pastor Clay said there were already people in line when he arrived at the church at 6:30 Monday morning. The first person in line showed up around 4:30 a.m. Two other neighbors arrived shortly after, claiming the number five and six spots.

Food recipient Rickie Granger said events like these really count when families are having to do more with less due to inflation and higher gas prices..

“If you have several family members you really need it, you know,” Granger said. “A dime saved is a dime earned.”

Coming from the empire state, food recipient Marilyn Fielder said there was immense gratitude for what was provided.

“You get meat and food,” she said. “In New York, they just give you canned goods, and I don’t care if you have 10 people in your family. You only get one bag.”

It is fortunately a different case here in the Mid-South.

“You feed the hungry first naturally, and then spiritually,” Pastor Bennie Chrisp said.

The church said this was an incredible way to connect with the community as they are working to meet a great demand one car load and one family at a time.

WREG sked the Mid-South Food Bank if they are feeding more families. According to President and CEO Cathy Pope, the food bank is seeing 30-40% more need over the past 90 days.