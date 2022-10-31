MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of flu and RSV cases is pushing mid-south hospitals to the limit.

Flu season hit early this year, and so did the wave of RSV. The latest map from the CDC shows flu cases in Tennessee are high and rising.

Flu cases now account for 6% of emergency room visits in Shelby County. The chart below shows flu activity in Shelby County at its highest level in a year.

Flu shots are available at all Shelby county clinics — free for those with insurance, and on a sliding scale for those without.

Adding to the strain on hospitals is RSV, a respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for children under the age of two.

Dr. Sandra Arnold of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital told us last week says the emergency rooms are full to overflowing.

“we’re seeing this early earlier than we normally do and the numbers are very high compared to what we normally see this is turning into a bad RSV season,” Dr. Arnold said.

If there’s any good news, the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee remains relatively low.

Just over 700 Tennesseans are testing positive for covid every day, compared to more than 1,700 a day in January.