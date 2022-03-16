MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As coronavirus cases continue to fall, hospitals across the country are starting to notice an influx in patients diagnosed with the flu and that includes Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

“We had a spike in flu cases back in Tennessee back in the latter part of 2021 and there’s been a steady trickle of flu cases,” said Dr. Sandy Arnold, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Le Bonheur.

Dr. Arnold is closely monitors patient intake. She said over the last few weeks they are averaging about 5 to 7 children testing positive for the flu a day.

“It’s not impossible to get the flu out there but certainly not what we’re use to seeing especially when kids return to school from winter break,” she said.

Typically, the flu is more common during the fall and winter. However, viruses tend to spread year-round. Giving what’s being experienced at Le Bonheur and hospitals across the country, Dr. Arnold recommends parents get their children vaccinated against the flu.

“I always encourage vaccines for the same reasons that I encourage COVID vaccines most children will handle the flu just fine but children are vector for flu older people and we have many older people who become ill and die from the flu,” she said.

Despite the uptick in flu cases locally, Dr. Arnold says it’s has not overwhelmed their hospital and is unsure what the lifting of COVID mandates could have on the spread of the flu.

“We don’t really know what would happen but there is flu out there and the lifting of mask mandates we might see more flu or we might see it going away,” she said.

Some of the symptoms of the flu include higher fever and coughing a lot. If you’re trying to determine whether it’s the flu or COVID, Dr. Arnold recommends you get tested.