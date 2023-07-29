MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. has been named the “2023 Tennessee Sheriff of the Year” according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Out of selections from 95 counties, Sheriff Bonner was selected to receive the award by the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association this week at their 52nd Annual Conference held in Sevierville, Tennessee.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association,” Sheriff Bonner said. “I am surrounded by an amazing team at the Shelby County Sheriff’s office and want to share this honor with those men and women who have put so much hard work and dedication into making us one of the best departments around.”

Sheriff Bonner is also the first African American to be elected Sheriff in Shelby County and the first African American to hold the “Tennessee Sheriff of the Year” title.

His peers say during his 42 years of service in his career, they appreciate his many outstanding contributions to law enforcement.