MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midtown flower shop is turning a sour situation into Christmas cheer after a thief stole their holiday décor overnight.

Midtown Bramble and Bloom opened its doors in September and has quickly become an active part of the community.

Owner Marisa Mender-Franklin is all about spreading happiness. She’s spent the last six weeks preparing to make other people’s holiday’s special.

“Our whole business is modeled around community focus, so any ways that we can give back to people in our community are important and also makes us feel connected,” she said.

This is the store’s first Christmas, and shop owner Marisa Mender-Franklin says she knows some of the difficulties shop owners sometimes face in the area, so she wasn’t shocked to see someone had stolen all the wreaths from out outside of the building overnight this past week.

But last week, a neighborhood Grinch tried to steal that joy, by stealing from the store.

“I pulled up one morning to open the store and noticed that something was missing, and realized that I only had a couple of wreaths that had gone missing overnight,” she said.

This is the first time she’s experienced something like this since the store opened.

“It’s definitely a bummer when something goes missing, but it’s not completely unheard of in the community. And for me, I just think maybe it’s a sign that there’s a need there that’s not being met,” she said.

And where others saw a Grinch, she saw someone in need.

“I think when people steal, it’s usually because they need something. And so I figure there must be a need here for some holiday cheer, not just for the person who took the wreathes, but for the community in general,” she said. “So we have greenery left over at the end of the season that we’re probably not going to sell, so we’d rather get it to people’s homes and let them enjoy the season.”

And with that unwavering dedication to the community, Mender- Franklin decided to take it upon herself to meet that need. She set up shop not only inside the store, but outside as well.

Ribbons and mistletoe and candy — even a Christmas tree are free for the taking.

Because to Mender- Franklin, Christmas spirit can only be shared, not stolen.

And that’s a sentiment many people in the neighborhood are on board with.

“We’ve had a bunch of people come by to grab things and then we’ve even had folks that have come and dropped off some extra decorations that they had to add to our stash for other people to come and get,” she said.

The store — and the free decorations — will be available again Sunday from 11-3.