MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car crash involving a Memphis Police officer.

MPD said they got a call at 10:40 a.m. about a stolen vehicle that was occupied by several armed people in the 2500 block of Peres Avenue in North Memphis.

When police got there, they found the vehicle empty. However, one man then jumped in the driver’s seat and sped off, police said.

Preliminary information from police states the officer fired his weapon. The suspect was struck by gunfire, and he crashed the vehicle at Chelsea and Boxwood.

The suspect was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The officer was also taken to a hospital for injuries from the incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case at the request of the District Attorney General.