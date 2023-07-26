MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department said they are monitoring a burn-off at the Valero refinery in South Memphis after it was caused by MLGW’s unplanned power outage Tuesday night.

The ball of fire could be seen from Interstate 55 and the smoke column was visible in downtown Memphis. Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department explained the events leading up to the burn-off.

They said according to Valero, MLGW’s unplanned power outage disrupted regular crude oil refinery process operations, triggering Valero’s flare system. During the resulting burn-off process, Valero released excessive confined gas to reduce pressure on the refinery system, increasing flames and smoke.

The flame burning atop the refinery may look scary, but fire officials say it is not a threat. Memphis Fire Department said it was a planned burn-off. It was not out of control and did not pose any danger.

Valero has not responded to our request for comment. However, the health department said Valero will send a preliminary report to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Memphis-Shelby County Local Emergency Planning Committee, and the Shelby County Health Department within ten days.

The health department said they will review the report and further investigate the incident within 30-45 days after receiving the report.