MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The westbound lanes on I-240 are closed after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the crash just after 8 a.m. near Perkins Road at mile marker 18.6.

The crash involved five vehicles including an 18-wheeler.

A TDOT camera shows what appears to be an oil spill covering the roadway. WREG has reached out for additional information and confirmation of the spill.

No injuries have been reported at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, police say.