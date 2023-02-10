MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students were shaken after a school bus was involved in a five-vehicle collision in the Binghampton neighborhood on Friday.

Memphis Police responded to a five-vehicle accident near Tillman Street and Sam Cooper Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. When police have arrived on the scene, they found at least one person had been injured.

That individual was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

MPD said officers have one person detained at this time. Police have also asked that drivers avoid the area at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.