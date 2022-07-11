MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group looking for drugs inside of a home ends in shots fired.

Memphis Police said five people kicked in the back door of a North Memphis home on Stonewall Street just before 11 p.m. looking for drugs. Once they were unable to find any, shots were fired.

One woman said a victim was wheeled out of the front door on a stretcher. Police said the victim was shot in both legs.

A woman inside told the attackers there were no drugs at the home. She was pushed out of the way and went to hide in a bathroom. However, her son was not so lucky.

After he too denied drugs being at the home, he was shot. The attackers got away after ransacking the home.

Police told WREG the attackers did manage to get away with electronics which could help point detectives in the direction of those responsible.

Call (901)-528-CASH if you have any information on this incident.