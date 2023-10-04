MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were detained after police say a traffic stop led to a high-speed chase Wednesday.

Memphis Police say before 2 p.m., officers located a vehicle that was taking in a robbery at Highway 385 West near Kirby Parkway.

When they tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. The officers pursued the stolen vehicle until it stopped in the 600 block of McKinley in South Memphis.

Police say the suspects ran away from the vehicle, but five people were detained. A vehicle was hit during the pursuit, but no injuries were reported.

MPD said no charges were filed, and the investigation is ongoing.