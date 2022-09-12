MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Five people were arrested Monday after police spotted a stolen car in Germantown.

Germantown Police said the stolen vehicle was parked near the Dollar Tree on Exeter around 5 p.m. When officers tried to detain the suspects, they ran.

Three suspects were caught immediately with the help of a K9. Officers found the other two suspects hiding in the drainage area near Kimbrough and Green Springs.

All five suspects were taken into custody and only minor injuries were reported.

Germantown Police said officers will be investigating the area for the next several hours.