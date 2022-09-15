MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a home away from home for the families of veterans.

A new Fisher House is opening for family members of vets being treated at the Memphis VA Medical Center.

Groundbreaking for the Fisher House is planned for later this year with construction expected to be complete by next fall.

Stays at the facility will be open not only to family members but to caregivers as well.

“They can take up one room. They can take up several rooms. There is no length of stay requirement so they can stay as long as their veteran is admitted,” president of Tennessee Fisher House, Dana Kizer-Shands, said.

There’s already a Fisher House at the VA in Murfreesboro.

The VA says it serves more than 300 families and saves families more than $250,000 each year.

The Memphis home is expected to be even bigger and serve more people each year.