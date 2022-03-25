MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The First Lady arrived in Memphis on Friday to visit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

First Lady Jill Biden visited St. Jude to highlight programs and services that support pediatric cancer patients and their families and caregivers, according to a news release.

She has visited numerous cancer research facilities around the country as part of the Biden Administration’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative.

The initiative aims to cut cancer deaths by half over the next 25 years.

Biden was greeted by St. Jude’s CEO Dr. James Downing and ALSAC President Rick Shadyac. She then met with a cancer survivor and St. Jude patient who talked about her experience at the hospital.

During the emotional encounter, the two praised the hospital, calling it a blessing.

Biden also visited a research lab to discuss new pediatric cancer research initiatives, including re-engineering T-cells.

“With world-class care at no cost, and a tireless commitment to researching treatments and cures for childhood cancers, you have saved countless young lives,” Biden said. “You offer healing and hope, care and community, a place of refuge for those facing the worst.”

The First Lady’s visit comes just a week after her husband President Joe Biden reignited the Cancer Moonshot initiative to end cancer.

Currently, she says he’s in Poland working on a plan to help thousands of Ukrainians as Russia invades their country.

Four Ukrainian children ages 20 months to 8 and their families are currently at St. Jude. Biden met with them privately during her visit.

“Like all of us, my heart has ached watching the videos of Ukraine,” Biden said. “The unthinkable bombing of a maternity ward. Parents weeping over their child’s broken bones and their bodies in the street. The senselessness of it all is just staggering. That’s why my husband Joe is working, night and day, to bring the world together to support Ukraine.”

First Lady Jill Biden embraces an emotional cancer survivor and St. Jude patient as she talks about her experience and programs at the hospital. (photo: Bria Jones – WREG)

Jill Biden visits a research lab to discuss pediatric cancer treatment with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital doctors. (photo: Bria Jones – WREG)

The First Lady delivers remarks at St. Jude about ‘Cancer Moonshot’ and the goal to end cancer. (photo: Bria Jones – WREG)

It’s been a challenge for the hospital because the children’s medical records are not in English. Luckily, two St. Jude employees are from Ukraine and are helping with translation.

“They escapees deadly war at home, and now they must escape the deadliest illnesses in their little bodies,” said Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for St. Jude. “They don’t speak English as many St. Jude parents don’t. They always have our interpreter standing by, but who needs an interpreter to understand gratitude.”

“But when I learned that St. Jude was working with hospitals in Europe to bring some of the Ukrainian children with cancer and their families here—I felt so proud and I wanted join you in welcoming them. We stand with Ukraine and we’re praying for their families,” the First Lady said. “So thank you to St. Jude and everyone who helped bring these children to safety.”