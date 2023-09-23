MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marks the first day of fall, but temperatures remain warm and dry as Summer sneaks another day into the Mid-South.

Mostly sunny temperatures are expected Saturday with highs nearing 90. Winds will shift briefly to the North. Mostly cloudy and warm conditions can be expected Saturday evening with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s.

Sunday brings fall-like temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s, ending the weekend with increased chances of rain in the afternoon.

Scattered showers will linger into Monday, but cooler weather is expected through much of next week.

Learn more about the Autumnal Equinox