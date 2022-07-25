SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn.– The first case of Monkeypox has been reported in Shelby County, the Shelby County Health Department confirmed in a press release Monday afternoon.

The health department said it is working with the patient and their health care provider to identify anyone who may have been in contact with them.

This comes after Mississippi reported its first case of Monkeypox in the state.

Monkeypox is a rare disease in the same family of viruses as smallpox.

According to the CDC, the monkeypox virus can spread from person to person through direct contact with infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids, respiratory secretions during face-to-face contact or intimate physical contact, or touching items that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids. Pregnant people can also spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

SCHD says the public should be alert for the appearance of any new rashes characterized by sores, bumps, or fluid-filled bumps and get medical attention if they have symptoms.

A vaccine is available for Monkeypox, but it is not available to the general public at this time. There is also no recommendation for vaccination for those who have not been exposed to confirmed cases.

For more information about Monkeypox, you can visit the Tennessee Department of Health or the CDC’s website.