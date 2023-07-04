MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firework shows in Germantown and Hernando were canceled Tuesday night due to thunderstorms, leaving hundreds of families disappointed.

The Mid-South finally got some much needed relief from the heat, but it came at the expense of many Independence Day celebrations.

A dark cloud loomed over the Germantown Fireworks Extravaganza as many families waited in excitement to see the fireworks.

But by 6 p.m., it was raining on their parade but people were still able to get out and enjoy a Mempop and other treats.

Around 7:30 p.m., the city made the tough decision to call off the main event, writing in a Facebook post “This is a decision we do not take lightly.”

Unfortunately, Germantown said there is no rain date scheduled for this event. However, the show in Hernando will go on at the Civic Center Fields at 9 p.m. Wednesday.