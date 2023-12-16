MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors and firefighters were checking smoke detectors at homes on Northmeade after a house fire Friday night.

A wheelchair-bound man had to be rescued from the house. The fire department has not released his condition, but neighbors fear the worst.

“They were working on him all the way to the ambulance,” said one woman.

Another neighbor who lives next door did not want to be identified. She said she saw all emergency vehicles and smoke but didn’t know what was happening.

A house caught fire in the 2700 block of Northmeade Avenue Friday night

She said after seeing the fire, she double-checked the six smoke detectors in her home and said Saturday, Memphis firefighters were back on her street to make sure she had one.

“They came and knocked on my door, and they wanted to know if my smoke detector was working properly. I said yes to my knowledge, and he said, ‘well, can I come in and check it for you?’ And I said, that’s fine.”

Firefighters said a smoke detector at the house in the 2700 block of Northmeade alerted a woman that her house was on fire, and she was able to call 911, but her husband, who was in a wheelchair, was still trapped inside when they got there.

One neighbor who didn’t have a smoke detector said firefighters installed one, and another said she got an extra alarm.

Fire officials haven’t released the cause of the fire but said during the winter months, the fire risk increases with the use of space heaters, and smoke detectors are essential.

To see if you qualify for a free smoke detector from the Memphis Fire Department, click right here.