MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis resident and a firefighter are recovering after a house caught on fire Saturday morning, according to a press release.

Firefighters responded to a residential fire around 6:50 this morning. The fire was brought under control around 7:15 a.m.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital suffering from third degree wrist burns and second degree burns on both ears, according to the press release. The victim was taken to the hospital with second degree hand burns. Both were listed in non-critical condition.

Firefighters said the house had a working smoke alarm, and the cause of the fire was determined to be food on the stove.

Memphis residents can apply for a free smoke alarm by calling the Fire Museum of Memphis at (901)-636-5650 or clicking here to apply online.