MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fire department and a family are grieving Thursday afternoon after a veteran firefighter died in route to a call for help.

David Pleasant, who joined the department in 1990, did not survive his injures when the fire truck he was driving collided with a pickup truck and overturned late Wednesday night.

“Well, I’ll say this about David, he was one of the best firemen that I’ve known. I’ve been on the fire department 30 years,” said Daniel Hillyard with MFD.

Friends of Pleasant say he was already eligible to retire but was still working in a career he considered to be his life’s calling.

“He was very dedicated to the job,” Hillyard said. “He didn’t like missing work, even if he was injured.”

Hillyard, a neighbor who lives just few doors away, says Pleasant died doing a job he was devoted to.

He leaves behind children and a community now grappling with undeniable grief.

“He was a very dedicated firefighter and loyal to the fire department,” Hillyard said.

Hearts are certainly heavy, but there is some comfort knowing someone who was so committed, so compassionate will now have their name added to this wall of fallen heroes.

“He’s gonna be missed,” Hillyard said. “That’s all I can say.”

The Fire Museum of Memphis released a statement on Pleasant’s death.

The Fire Museum of Memphis houses the Firefighter Memorial Wall for the City of Memphis Fire Services. Currently there are 55 names of Memphis Firefighters that have died in the line of duty listed on the wall. Their deaths, while tragic, are a daily reminder how dangerous the work performed by these brave men and women can become. The firefighters listed on the wall have died because of a wide variety of accidents that have happened on the job. From a vehicle crash to a building collapse to catching COVID from a patient during the recent pandemic, all those listed on the wall gave their lives so that others might live. All those listed are truly heroes turned angels. Driver David Pleasant was not only a Memphis Firefighter but a supporter of the museum. Very often he and his fellow firefighters on Truck 5 would come to the museum to help with exhibits and assist our curator in his historical endeavors. Driver Pleasant always had a smile and a kind word for the staff here. He will desperately be missed by all the Fire Museum Family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters on the Memphis Fire Department and to the family of this brave firefighter. Yesterday, Memphis not only lost a father, husband, son but a true hero. Rest In Peace Driver David Pleasant.

In total, four firefighters were taken to the hospital. The other three crew members were treated and released.