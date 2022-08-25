MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital after a crash on the I-55 and I-240 split overnight.

The crash left drivers stuck in the traffic around midnight just before the I-55 split near Brooks Road in South Memphis.

MPD had the three left lanes closed as crews worked to clean up the scene.

Our crews could see a ladder truck and what appeared to be a crew looking over the bridge into the ravine below.

We are working to get more information about this crash and the most up-to-date condition of the firefighter.